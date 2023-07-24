69.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Merchants in The Basement and 50 South Virginia St. welcome new businesses with Blue Carpet grand opening event (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Image credit Downtown Reno Partnership. Used with permission.

In conjunction with the Downtown Reno Partnership, The Basement and 50 South Virginia, Reno’s historic downtown post office building, are celebrating a new anchor tenant in the massive first floor space. The Paloma by K. Donavan is a furniture and accessories showroom occupying the square footage formerly held by West Elm and it is now open. To celebrate, The Downtown Reno Partnership will host a welcome event on Friday, July 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with games and music.  

The event will also highlight several new vendors that are open downstairs in The Basement, including e-Bike Hub, an electric bike service, repair and resale shop that also sells custom e-bikes, and Whisker & Wicks, a pet and candle boutique. Papa What You Cooking, a southern bakery and soul food restaurant, will open soon and join Maple Moon Coffee Company which has expanded beyond its origins as a coffee cafe and now serves breakfast and lunch items throughout the day. 

“We love being in the most historic building in downtown Reno. The vibe suits us perfectly,” said Jared Rusell, co-founder of The Paloma. “The Paloma offers furniture from small-scale locally owned and American-made manufacturers and we have unique products to suit any budget. Whether you have $800 or $8000 to spend on a couch or a $150 for a rug, we can help.” 

The Reno Downtown Partnership is the local business improvement district tasked with making downtown Reno a safer, cleaner, friendlier district for residents and visitors. “We are excited to roll out the blue carpet and welcome these new and expanding businesses in the Basement and 50 S. Virginia,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “It’s great to see these small businesses take an interest in Downtown Reno and help to elevate the shopping offerings in this area.”

There are still a couple of spaces available to lease in the building. “We are looking for the right businesses to join us. There is no other location with the visual interest and history of this building. We’re so close to the university, Truckee, Tahoe, the airports and the highways. What’s important is finding the right partner who sees the economic importance of downtown Reno and what’s to come,” said Bernie Carter, 50 South Virginia, LLC Managing Partner.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Lombardo announces Ethics Commission appointments days before his ethics hearing

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday announced the appointment of a former police officer and the grandson of a former sheriff to the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

Pride draws massive crowd downtown again (photos & video)

Arts & Entertainment
Pride once again drew thousands downtown to celebrate LGBTQIA acceptance. The event was not free from controversy.

Opinion: Downtown Reno needs safety first, not lounge chairs

Government
The results are clear. Micromobility brings a new, healthier demographic to downtown: children, families, tourists and workers. Those are the kind of people we need on the street, sooner rather than later.

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time

Arts & Entertainment
Hundreds turned out to Idlewild Park on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. Unlike past celebrations, however, the event was held just after Juneteenth became an official state holiday.

New luxury development in Southwest Reno announced (sponsored)

Sponsored
Marama, a new luxury development from homebuilder New Edge Living and Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, will feature a limited collection of 72 custom estate lots over 154 acres in Southwest Reno

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC