Merchants in The Basement and 50 South Virginia St. welcome new businesses with Blue Carpet grand opening event (sponsored)

In conjunction with the Downtown Reno Partnership, The Basement and 50 South Virginia, Reno’s historic downtown post office building, are celebrating a new anchor tenant in the massive first floor space. The Paloma by K. Donavan is a furniture and accessories showroom occupying the square footage formerly held by West Elm and it is now open. To celebrate, The Downtown Reno Partnership will host a welcome event on Friday, July 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with games and music.

The event will also highlight several new vendors that are open downstairs in The Basement, including e-Bike Hub, an electric bike service, repair and resale shop that also sells custom e-bikes, and Whisker & Wicks, a pet and candle boutique. Papa What You Cooking, a southern bakery and soul food restaurant, will open soon and join Maple Moon Coffee Company which has expanded beyond its origins as a coffee cafe and now serves breakfast and lunch items throughout the day.

“We love being in the most historic building in downtown Reno. The vibe suits us perfectly,” said Jared Rusell, co-founder of The Paloma. “The Paloma offers furniture from small-scale locally owned and American-made manufacturers and we have unique products to suit any budget. Whether you have $800 or $8000 to spend on a couch or a $150 for a rug, we can help.”

The Reno Downtown Partnership is the local business improvement district tasked with making downtown Reno a safer, cleaner, friendlier district for residents and visitors. “We are excited to roll out the blue carpet and welcome these new and expanding businesses in the Basement and 50 S. Virginia,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “It’s great to see these small businesses take an interest in Downtown Reno and help to elevate the shopping offerings in this area.”

There are still a couple of spaces available to lease in the building. “We are looking for the right businesses to join us. There is no other location with the visual interest and history of this building. We’re so close to the university, Truckee, Tahoe, the airports and the highways. What’s important is finding the right partner who sees the economic importance of downtown Reno and what’s to come,” said Bernie Carter, 50 South Virginia, LLC Managing Partner.

