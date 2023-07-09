Just like dad used to make them

Daddy’s Tacos NV serves breakfast, lunch

Daddy’s Tacos NV was once a beloved food truck in Reno, but this year the team behind the mobile Mexican fare moved into a permanent location on Mill Street. Tucked into an industrial area, where most businesses are small offices, you won’t likely run across Daddy’s unless you’re looking for it. However, it’s worth searching out.

Open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, you’ll have to get your fix for breakfast or lunch. The menus offer several options for hungry patrons and focus on a collection of traditional Mexican dishes.

The space itself is much larger than it appears from the outside, taking over what looks like two (connected) units. One room houses a long counter where you order while the second is a seating area with a colorful mural painted across the longest wall.

The helpings are large, meaning you can easily share or wrap up the remainder of breakfast or lunch for later.

If you’re looking for a dish that is both traditional and filling, the standard Breakfast Burrito will do the trick. Filled with heaping spoonfuls of eggs, potatoes, beans, cheese and your choice of meat, the final product is nearly a foot long, wrapped in tinfoil so it’s kept warm when you need it on the go.

The breakfast tacos are also a standout. Choose your favorite meat and then load your corn or flour tortilla with eggs and cheese. At just over $4 a piece, two of these bad boys will create a hearty meal for most.

The prices are part of what impresses us most about Daddy’s. Despite the overhead of a brick and mortar restaurant, diners get a LOT of food for their buck.

For a more robust option, the Burrito Macho Man is created using all of the same ingredients as the traditional breakfast burrito, but with all the breakfast meats combined instead of choosing just one. The Machaca Burrito is more of a specialty, using shredded beef sauteed with onions and sprinkled with queso fresca before it’s added to the eggs and beans.

Many traditionalists will be pleased to learn there is traditional chilaquiles on the menu, topped with avocado, sour cream, queso fresco and onion and served with a side of beans and potatoes.

For lunch, the menu is similar, albeit with a few additions. You can still get those delicious burritos without the breakfast touch, this time including rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of meat. Or make it a Burrito Supreme by adding guacamole.

The Birria Burger is a crowd pleaser, served on a hamburger bun alongside a serving of consomé (a thin broth for dipping). Nachos, fries, Pambazo, Mexican pizza, tortas, quesadillas and more round out the list of lunch specials. The EMB Extra Massive Burrito is stuffed with everything but the kitchen sink—seriously. The food description asks for your favorite meat and then promises everything from the kitchen will be stuffed inside the giant burrito.

Grab sides of whatever your heart desires—chips, fries, guacamole, sauce, etc.—and make it a meal. Everything is served hot and fresh so you know it’s delicious.

And, if you’d rather patronize the food truck, you can still do that. The public food truck schedule is posted on Facebook.

More