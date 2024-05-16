Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce celebrates success at the inaugural “Biggest Business Expo Ever” (sponsored)

The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural “Biggest Business Expo Ever” on May 9th, 2024, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, drawing a crowd of over 3,000 attendees and featuring over 500 chamber business booths. This event showcased the vibrant and diverse business community in Northern Nevada, emphasizing the Chamber’s commitment to fostering connections and business growth.

Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the event’s success, stating, “The Chamber team and Board are overwhelmed by the support and engagement from our business community. From the responses we’ve heard, hundreds of connections were made and that is what our Chamber is all about.”

Christie Asis, Nevada Market Manager for Farm Bureau Bank, highlighted the impact of the expo, noting, “Uniting over 500 visionary enterprises and welcoming over 3,000 attendees, the biggest business expo hosted by the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce was a resounding success. As the proud title sponsor, Farm Bureau Bank witnessed the power of partnership and networking, gaining invaluable exposure and forging key connections within our community.”

Special recognition was given to the winners of the 2024 Biggest Business Expo awards. Prominence Health received the ‘Best in Show’ for their outstanding display and engagement, while Cotton Candy Clouds was celebrated as the ‘Most Innovative’ for their unique and creative booth display.

The next “Biggest Business Expo Ever,” is scheduled for May 8th, 2025, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Thank you to the chamber businesses that really helped elevate the event and donated raffle prizes: Farm Bureau Bank, Prominence Health, Novo Nordisk, Dynagraphics, Hustle Partners, The Applied Companies Battle Born FC, Dynagraphics, Tesla, Corwin Auto, Jamonit, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Pidgeon Head Brewing, Purpose-Built, Barracuda, Sky West Real Estate, Reno Rodeo, Better Business Bureau, Cotton Candy Clouds, Panasonic Energy, 911 Restoration, Washoe County Library Systems, Stanley Steamer, Foresight Fire, Thomson Garage Door, Mercedes, Nugget, Atlantis, NNBW, Renown, City Lifestyle Magazine, Daddy’s Tacos, Roundabout Catering, Kaia FIT, Saint Mary’s Health Network, United Federal Credit Union, Humane Society, THE ROW, Grand Sierra Resort, NV Energy, Golden Knights, Nevada College of Business, RSCVA, KUNR, United Way, Clark & Associates, Dreampilot Films, NBA, Ezell Images, Western Turf and Hardscapes, Dress for Success, This is Reno, NNBW, America First Credit Union, Buffalo Wild Wings, Donor Network West, Chop Stop, Galaxy Theater, KOH, Distinctive Bedding, GMT Care, PBS, and more

