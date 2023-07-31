J Resort anchors Colorado-based developer’s Reno Neon Line vision, goals to rebrand 4th Street Corridor (sponsored)

by Nora Heston Tarte

Reno’s newest hotel, J Resort, has opened. Previously the Sands Regency, the blue-roofed hotel has become a noticeable structure in the downtown Reno skyline.

More than just another hotel, the rebuild is part of a larger effort by Jacobs Entertainment, a Colorado-based development company, to revitalize Reno’s downtown and specifically the 4th Street Corridor. The Reno Neon Line is the largest piece of that investment, and J Resort is its eastern pillar.

“Every part of that property is either brand new or remodeled,” says Jonathan Boulware, a long-time Reno resident overseeing much of the company’s local projects. “It’s a compete transformation and the Sands no longer exists except for in history.”

The $300 million remodel included a complete gutting of most of the property. Aside from some leftover carpet in the offices (which are off limits to guests) and the pool, which will eventually be replaced by an indoor concept, the rest of the property was completely changed—and unrecognizable from the Sands, including the floorplan.

Every room in the hotel, including the 518 rooms that are already open and ready for bookings in the Aspen and Birch towers, was a rip and replace. The Aspen Tower houses suites with full kitchenettes while the Birch Tower boasts slightly larger bedroom areas and floor-to-ceiling windows.

In April 2024, the third and final tower, the Cedar Tower, will be debuted, adding another 195 rooms to the hotel, totaling 713.

In addition to hotel rooms, the J Resort offers guests 520 slot machines, eight table games and several restaurants—J Paul Steakhouse for fine dining, a buffet, a 24/7 dining option dubbed Hannah’s table and a grab-and-go food option, Hannah’s Express.

The J Resort opening was a long awaited one, a project that began with the purchase of the Sands in 2017. It was amongst the first of the area properties and land Jacobs Entertainment purchased with their Neon Line vision in mind.

Overall, the Neon Line District required a property with better quality and a better reputation to anchor it. According to Boulware, even if all of the same changes had been made but the property wasn’t rebranded from the Sands to J Resort, it wouldn’t have been as successful. To Jacobs Entertainment executives, the need to rebrand was immediately evident.

The adjacent two-acre Glow Plaza Festival Grounds is another large piece of the puzzle. This summer marked the first full calendar of events at the grounds, which opened in 2021, including the well-attended Pops on the River event. The space can hold up to 6,000 attendees.

“We plan on having entertainment all throughout the summer and then some events in the winter,” Boulware said. “Our goal is to be known for entertainment inside of the property as well as outside of the property.” And the Neon Line in general will lean aggressively toward being an entertainment champion not just for the 4th Street area, but for all of Reno.

In addition to a colored light installation on the wall that will eventually wrap J Resort (and offer light shows at night), the Neon Line is already outfitted with sculptures and replicas of historic motel signs along the southside of 4th Street almost to Keystone Avenue.

More is on the horizon. As part of J Resort’s master plan, the property is undergoing construction for a grand entryway into the property as well as adding 20,000-30,000 square feet to create a showroom and larger convention space (the remodeled convention space sits at 5,000 square feet, which Boulware acknowledges isn’t enough for the size of the hotel).

There will also be a pool and spa, but master plans are still being revised.

The final build out is slated for 2025.

When all is said and done, Jacobs Entertainment will have rebuilt, rebranded and reimagined 23 blocks and 40 acres of the 4th Street area, including a 60-unit luxury apartment complex at 245 N. Arlington, which the team added to meet their commitment to provide housing in the area. “It’s a great area in Reno,” Boulware said. “It’s a wonderful area for development.”

