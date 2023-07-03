96 F
Reno
Artown kicks off with downtown parade (photos)

By: Eric Marks

Date:

Artown's 2023 kick-off event in downtown Reno. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Artown's 2023 kick-off event in downtown Reno. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

Artown kicked off its 2023 season July 1 with its annual Discover the Arts interactive children’s programs, arts activities and river walk parade that began at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. 

The family friendly event featured kids activities like ballon animals, magicians and painting activities.

“We have this amazing opening event here,” Artown ’s outreach coordinator, Rosie Brownlow, told This Is Reno. “We have a magician, a balloonist and our famous monster mural. We even have some some dogs from the Nevada Humane Society up for adoption so its a real fun carnival type atmosphere for families before we do our parade to Wingfield.”

Then official celebration, called Discover Opening Day, was then led by police and the  MarchForth Marching Band down Riverside Drive to Wingfield Park where they performed a few musical numbers to conclude the opening ceremony celebrations. 

The Portland-based marching band features an array of musicians and performing artists such as stilt walkers and acrobatic performers as well as live bass and electric guitar, horns and a percussion section, whose drum harnesses are made from recycled bicycle parts. 

The group is an exciting visual ensemble and performs both cover and original numbers with musical roots influenced by rock, ska, jazz, klezmer and swing

The band led a crowd of spectators and residents to the Wingfield Park amphitheater where Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan welcomed the attendees and officially kicked off the annual, month-long celebration of art in the Biggest Little City.

Artown's 2023 kick-off event in downtown Reno. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
Eric Marks
Eric Markshttp://ericmarksphotography.com/
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

