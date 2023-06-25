70.9 F
This Is Reno releases trailer documentary on housing, homelessness

This Is Renoe last week released its trailer for an upcoming, feature-length documentary on how the region has grappled with growth, housing and homelessness over the past two decades.

Premiering in August, the full-length feature film, “A City in Crisis,” is an unflinching look at a tough topics.

“This documentary is more than two years in the making but includes video footage from as far back as 2010,” This Is Reno Publisher Bob Conrad said. “We take an unfiltered look at what officials have said and what people impacted by their decisions have experienced.”

Donations to fund additional editing and the film’s distribution are appreciated. Donate here.

Donors, supporters and people who contributed to the film will be invited to an invitation-only screening in August. A public showing is also being scheduled.

“We are working to get the film on a streaming platform so everyone can see it,” Conrad added. “It will also be entered into film festivals around the country.”

Recent University of Nevada, Reno graduate Carly Sauvageau contributed to the film as a reporter and videographer.

Initial reactions:

  • “We’ve gotta put this housing crisis in the forefront and make some change. Can’t wait to see this film.”
  • “Great coverage, heart breaking.”
  • “I am very much looking forward to seeing this, and I also wish this had no reason to exist whatsoever.”

Watch the trailer below

Warning: This contains strong language, scenes of abject poverty, antagonistic police and people experiencing extreme duress.

