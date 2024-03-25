Opinion: Clergy members oppose Washoe County camping ordinance

Submitted by local clergy listed below

As religious and moral leaders in this community, we feel compelled to speak out against Washoe County’s proposed illegal camping ordinance, set for the agenda on March, 26. It will criminalize many, often life-sustaining activities like sleeping or seeking shelter, just because they happen in places like cars or temporarily obstruct a sidewalk.

Community leaders with Faith In Action Nevada have been actively fighting the enactment of the ordinance by meeting with both unhoused and elected officials to better address the issue. They, along with many other interfaith and religious groups, are concerned for the unintended consequences of this legislation. We are aware of the challenges faced not only by the unhoused, but by those in elected office, to find a way to ensure the safety of all citizens. While we can only assume good intentions were at the heart of this measure, it does not live up to the ethical, moral, and human values that we as people of faith aspire to.

Most critically, this bill will not do what its proponents believe it will. The idea, at best, is that the prospect of punishment will force people into shelters. While the community’s efforts at creating shelters and providing opportunities for the unhoused is laudable, they do not go far enough. Even with increased resources, the number of the unhoused who have died in Washoe County continues to climb; last year a staggering 135 lives were lost. Despite the many resources available, there are still many who are unable to take advantage of them. And some choose not to. A lack of a home must not also mean a lack of liberty.

The argument has been made that since other communities have already enacted similar statutes, people will seek shelter throughout Washoe County, and if we do not have a similar law, we will be overrun by people sleeping in cars or camped out on public property. If this is true, then the similar measures have not lessened the problem they were written to do. They have not incentivized the use of shelters, but rather have only forced people to move away. If we desire to love our neighbor as ourselves, we cannot do so by forcing them away or into the place that is desirable for us. We must also remember that neighbor is a moral term, not just a geographic one, and our obligation does not stop simply because we are able to distance our brothers and sisters sufficiently from our view.

Others argue that because similar measures are in place in Reno and Sparks, the County should too. An immoral act is an immoral act, regardless of its popularity. A trend of this sort in no way lessens the moral obligation to help those in the community–if anything it increases the ethical duty. As it has been said, “in a place where there is no humanity, strive to be human.”

As moral leaders, we are used to standing up for what is right, even when it is unpopular. We understand how scary this can be. And yet, it is essential. Whether we are political leaders or religious leaders, we are called to be moral leaders as well. It is at the heart of our democratic process, that people from among the populace, who share our values and our needs, represent us.

While the efficacy and legality of this measure is dubious, at best, it is unequivocally immoral. It is immoral to criminalize homelessness. It is immoral to make poverty a punishment. It is our obligation to help our brothers and sisters in need. We look forward to working with the County on humane and moral ways to help. But we can only do so with an open hand, rather than a stiff or long arm.

Rabbi Benjamin Zober, Temple Sinai

Nevada Interfaith Association Coordinating Council

Fr. Chuck Durante, St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, Reno

Nevada Interfaith Association Coordinating Council

Rev. Dr. Kate Lamberston, First Congregational Church of Reno

Nevada Interfaith Association Coordinating Council

Pastor Lee Neish, Sparks United Methodist Church

Nevada Interfaith Association Coordinating Council

Rev. Kate Lambertson, First Congregational Church of Reno

Nevada Interfaith Association Coordinating Council

Reno District Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Rev. Marla Asson, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Incline Village, NV

Rev. Jorge Herrera, Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Incline Village, NV

Rev. Clare C. Novak, United for Action

Rabbi Evon J. Yakar

Edward Choklek, President, Reno District Council, St. Vincent de Paul Society

Betty Bishop, President, St. Therese of the Little Flower Conference, St. Vincent de Paul Society

Shaunda Johnson, State Director, Faith in Action Nevada

