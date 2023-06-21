Reno Iron Works opposes media coverage of SPCA court hearing

Reno Iron Works is seeking to prevent This Is Reno from covering a court hearing tomorrow. The hearing concerns the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s lawsuit against the company and City of Reno after the city approved construction of Reno Iron Works’ new building next to SPCA’s facility.

Reno Iron Works’ attorney, Bill Peterson, today filed an objection to news media coverage of a hearing at the county’s Second Judicial District Court tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

“The requested media coverage will only further SPCA’s goal of turning this case into a media spectacle, which operates to the detriment of Reno Iron and the fair administration of justice (and the appearance of it as well),” he alleged in a motion filed today in court.

Peterson said that because SPCA’s attorney, Luke Busby, represents This Is Reno in two public records cases “it is no mere coincidence that this request was made by This is Reno and ultimately goals and purpose of the request.”

Busby was unaware This Is Reno filed a media request Tuesday to cover the hearing until Peterson’s objection was filed today. This Is Reno has been covering the case since the city approved the facility more than a year ago.

Busby filed a response to Peterson this afternoon.

“RIW’s objection makes the case that it is the victim of a conspiracy,” Busby wrote. “This is absurd speculation and an improper ad hominem attack on both the Court and the undersigned counsel.”

He also called Reno Iron Works’ arguments “specious.”

The case is still under appeal at the Nevada Supreme Court. District Court Judge Kathleen Sigurdson in April determined that, pending the Supreme Court appeal, Reno Iron Works in April had to stop construction on the facility.

Tomorrow’s hearing is to determine whether SPCA should have been required to pay a bond while construction on the facility is halted.