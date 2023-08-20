Photos:” ‘Dog Days of Summer’ dance fest delights downtown crowds

The SPCA of Northern Nevada and the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts hosted the second annual Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival Saturday night. The free event “celebrates dance in Northern Nevada” and showcases the “life-saving work of the SPCA of Northern Nevada,” according to the official release.

The event runs for three nights, Friday through Sunday, and is hosted by the Pioneer to share, for free, the “transformative power of the arts” with the local community.

Saturday night featured performances by several dance groups.

It was opened by the Note-Able Music Therapy service, a nonprofit that addresses various community issues through music and music therapy, according to their Facebook page. Also performing was Entity Movement, guest artists Kate Hunter Mason and Kevin Williamson and a final act by the Nevada Dance Company.

The event also included a pet fashion show and opportunities to view and adopt cats and dogs needing permanent homes.

The event will continue Sunday with another free performance on the Pioneer Plaza or will be moved indoors to the main stage of the 1,500-seat Pioneer Theater in the event of inclement weather, according to event organizers.

More event details: https://spcanevada.org/dogdaysofsummer/