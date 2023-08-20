69.6 F
Photos:” ‘Dog Days of Summer’ dance fest delights downtown crowds

By: Eric Marks

Dog Days of Summer dance festival at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The SPCA of Northern Nevada and the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts hosted the second annual Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival Saturday night. The free event “celebrates dance in Northern Nevada” and showcases the “life-saving work of the SPCA of Northern Nevada,” according to the official release.

The event runs for three nights, Friday through Sunday, and is hosted by the Pioneer to share, for free, the “transformative power of the arts” with the local community. 

Saturday night featured performances by several dance groups. 

It was opened by the Note-Able Music Therapy service, a nonprofit that addresses various community issues through music and music therapy, according to their Facebook page. Also performing was Entity Movement, guest artists Kate Hunter Mason and Kevin Williamson and a final act by the Nevada Dance Company.

The event also included a pet fashion show and opportunities to view and adopt cats and dogs needing permanent homes.

The event will continue Sunday with another free performance on the Pioneer Plaza or will be moved indoors to the main stage of the 1,500-seat Pioneer Theater in the event of inclement weather, according to event organizers.

More event details: https://spcanevada.org/dogdaysofsummer/

Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

