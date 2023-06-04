Kona Ice gives back to the community with tailored snow cone sales

Jennifer Sobers has dedicated her life to giving back. A long-time childcare professional, she eventually decided to get her teaching credentials and, up until earlier this school year, was teaching first grade in Spanish Springs at Jessie Hall Elementary School.

Sobers also had a long-time dream of becoming an entrepreneur, and as a teacher she was familiar with the Kona Ice mission. The snow cone truck frequents community and school events and gives back a portion of profits to the community.

She became a franchisee, purchased a truck and supplies, and brought it home to Reno in March. Since then, she’s been attending events at schools and other community centers, as well as private birthday parties. This summer, her Kona Ice truck will be present at several food truck events.

“I wanted to do something, you know, my whole family could be a part of,” says the mom of two, a 9-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

When franchisees buy into Kona Ice, they are assigned a specific region where they can operate. This keeps trucks from being in competition with each other. Reno has one other franchisee named Robert Peters who is assigned specific zip codes in Reno. Sobers has her own zip codes that do not overlap, plus the Carson City and Douglas County region, which she bought separately when she purchased a truck from someone who used to run that area.

With two trucks in her fleet, Sobers is the face of the business, and the mastermind behind the scenes. She books the events and runs the truck. Her kids, however, help too. Her daughter has proven a valuable asset, able to run everything in the truck (except driving it, of course). Her son likes to shave the ice.

Sobers’ husband, Matt Sobers, is a silent partner.

Sobers is often at multiple events per day, jetting between corporate events held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to local schools.

When Sobers books a school or other non-profit event, she gives 20% of her earnings to the organization. Kona Ice lets franchisees choose their own percentage to give back, she explained, so the 20% is her personal rule.

In some cases, nonprofits can choose a 20% discount on product over the cash back.

At events like Food Truck Fridays—Sobers will be at five of the 13 events this year—where she has to buy in, cones are $5 for a classic cup, $6 for a medium, and $7 for a plastic reusable cup that allows for $4 refills at any Kona Ice truck any time. One of the offered cups changes colors for an added dose of fun.

Prices are subject to change, and for private events like birthday parties, prices are offered in packages starting at $150 for 35 Kiddie Konas or 20 classic-sized cups. Larger parties can get 75 kiddie cups or 50 classics for $250.

“There’s no event too big or too small,” Sobers says.

The most popular flavor, according to Sobers, is Tiger’s Blood. Her personal favorite, however, is a new pour-over (not a standard Kona Ice flavor) called Lavender Lemonade. It’s light, refreshing, and good for summer.

Those who visit the truck get to build their own cups from the available flavors. The flavored syrups with easy pour spouts (similar to a frozen yogurt business) are on the outside so patrons can create their own mixes. The available flavors are constantly changing and not every Kona truck has the same options.

To book the truck for an event, Sobers can be contacted by phone at (775) 685-9127 or by email at [email protected]

If your event falls outside of her jurisdiction, Sobers will work with Peters to arrange for his takeover. In the case that he’s unavailable, she is often able to assist.