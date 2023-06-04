79.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedFood & DrinkNews

Kona Ice gives back to the community with tailored snow cone sales

By: Nora Tarte

Date:

Jennifer Sobers and her kids run one of two Kona Ice trucks in the Reno-Sparks area, along with a second in Carson City and Douglas County.
Jennifer Sobers and her kids run one of two Kona Ice trucks in the Reno-Sparks area, along with a second in Carson City and Douglas County. Image: Courtesy Jennifer Sobers

Jennifer Sobers has dedicated her life to giving back. A long-time childcare professional, she eventually decided to get her teaching credentials and, up until earlier this school year, was teaching first grade in Spanish Springs at Jessie Hall Elementary School.

Sobers also had a long-time dream of becoming an entrepreneur, and as a teacher she was familiar with the Kona Ice mission. The snow cone truck frequents community and school events and gives back a portion of profits to the community.

She became a franchisee, purchased a truck and supplies, and brought it home to Reno in March. Since then, she’s been attending events at schools and other community centers, as well as private birthday parties. This summer, her Kona Ice truck will be present at several food truck events.

“I wanted to do something, you know, my whole family could be a part of,” says the mom of two, a 9-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

When franchisees buy into Kona Ice, they are assigned a specific region where they can operate. This keeps trucks from being in competition with each other. Reno has one other franchisee named Robert Peters who is assigned specific zip codes in Reno. Sobers has her own zip codes that do not overlap, plus the Carson City and Douglas County region, which she bought separately when she purchased a truck from someone who used to run that area.

With two trucks in her fleet, Sobers is the face of the business, and the mastermind behind the scenes. She books the events and runs the truck. Her kids, however, help too. Her daughter has proven a valuable asset, able to run everything in the truck (except driving it, of course). Her son likes to shave the ice.

Sobers’ husband, Matt Sobers, is a silent partner.

Sobers is often at multiple events per day, jetting between corporate events held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to local schools. 

When Sobers books a school or other non-profit event, she gives 20% of her earnings to the organization. Kona Ice lets franchisees choose their own percentage to give back, she explained, so the 20% is her personal rule.

In some cases, nonprofits can choose a 20% discount on product over the cash back.

At events like Food Truck Fridays—Sobers will be at five of the 13 events this year—where she has to buy in, cones are $5 for a classic cup, $6 for a medium, and $7 for a plastic reusable cup that allows for $4 refills at any Kona Ice truck any time. One of the offered cups changes colors for an added dose of fun.

Prices are subject to change, and for private events like birthday parties, prices are offered in packages starting at $150 for 35 Kiddie Konas or 20 classic-sized cups. Larger parties can get 75 kiddie cups or 50 classics for $250.

“There’s no event too big or too small,” Sobers says.

The most popular flavor, according to Sobers, is Tiger’s Blood. Her personal favorite, however, is a new pour-over (not a standard Kona Ice flavor) called Lavender Lemonade. It’s light, refreshing, and good for summer.

Those who visit the truck get to build their own cups from the available flavors. The flavored syrups with easy pour spouts (similar to a frozen yogurt business) are on the outside so patrons can create their own mixes. The available flavors are constantly changing and not every Kona truck has the same options.

To book the truck for an event, Sobers can be contacted by phone at (775) 685-9127 or by email at [email protected] 

If your event falls outside of her jurisdiction, Sobers will work with Peters to arrange for his takeover. In the case that he’s unavailable, she is often able to assist.

Nora Tarte
Nora Tarte
Nora Heston Tarte is a long-time Reno resident living on the southside of town. In addition to food, her hobbies include wine, hiking, yoga and travel. She is also the managing editor of a regional, lifestyle publication and freelances for other publications most frequently in the travel space. Nora received her bachelor's in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento before graduating from University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master’s in Professional Journalism. You can follow her travel adventures, and local exploits, on her Instagram account @wanderlust_n_wine.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Teamsters applaud transit bill signed into law by Lombardo

Government
Members of Teamsters Local 533 this week said that a bill signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo will give them a voice at the table when it comes to public transit and improve safety for riders and drivers.

Local Job Corps student to compete at national level

Education
Reno’s Lailah Silvey is heading to Atlanta, Georgia later...

UNR’s Field Day and Ag Expo returns after four-year hiatus

Events
Friday marked the first Annual Nevada Field Day and Ag Expo in four years drawing families and other members of the community to the Experiment Station of University of Nevada, Reno to partake in a variety of activities. 

Popular

Reno Police sergeant demoted after shooting into fleeing vehicle (video)

Courts & Crime
Former Reno Police Sergeant Carlos Valles was demoted after he shot at a fleeing vehicle in the fall of 2021. Shooting into vehicles is “generally prohibited” by RPD’s use-of-force policies.

Carnicería joins Health District to incentivize healthy food options for Latino community

Business
The Washoe County Health District has partnered with Carnicería Tres Amigos on Sutro Street to increase healthy foods that residents in underserved communities can access. 

Reno Air Races seeks to move annual event.

Events
The Reno Air Racing Association today announced it is seeking bids from airports and localities to partner on future air-racing events. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC