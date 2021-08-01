Late night breakfast at your favorite Midtown bar

Holly’s Waffles is one of Reno’s newest food trucks. The Belgian waffle-centric business moved to northern Nevada after a stint in Guadalajara, Mexico. Open late, it’s the ideal place to grab waffles with a cocktail (instead of a mimosa).

Instead of moving around town like many food trucks, Holly’s Waffles has a permanent residence at Z Bar. In the evenings it opens as the bar fills up, and according to Google, diligent workers dole out creative Belgian Waffles until 1 a.m. On Sundays, Holly’s Waffles opens early to accommodate those who don’t frequent Midtown after hours.

The crew at Holly’s Waffles. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

We definitely recommend calling ahead—the online hours don’t always match up with the ones posted on the chalkboard outside.

The crunchy Belgian waffles are the base for most menu items, built up with creative combinations like powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, marshmallows, Biscoff cookie, Froot Loops, candied pecans and whipped cream for the Paris Hilton or deep-fried breaded chicken, shoestring fries, onion rings and bacon with three dipping sauces for a savory The Cluck.

The names are almost as fun as the toppings—which mostly turn out dessert-style waffles—including Charlie’s Angels, Flintstone, Natural Born Killer and Garden of Eden, some more over-the-top than others.

The more basic ones are the Natural Born Killer, served with whipped butter and powdered sugar and the Berries Waffle, a trio of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries finished with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Details 1074 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nev. 89502

(775) 786-8994

Tuesday – Thursday 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday – Saturday 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Closed Mondays

On Facebook

The magic is in the waffle, crispy and light, but soft and bready on the inside.

While waffles are the standout, Holly’s Waffles also has a menu of sweet and savory crepes and some bar food staples (French fries and onion rings), as well. Plus there’s the option to customize, adding just about anything to your waffles: grapes, a butter cookie, banana slices and more.

Many people grab a beverage from inside of the bar, but there are sodas available at the food truck.

It’s easy to take your food to go but workers warn they taste better on site, and with an outdoor patio, picnic tables and fire pits, there’s no reason not to stay for an over-sized game of Connect Four while you wait for your order to be up.

A group of late-night diners enjoy Holly’s Waffles. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno