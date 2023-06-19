62.7 F
CFA, Inc. receives certification as Minority Business Enterprise (sponsored)

CFA, Inc. President, Kevin German. Image courtesy of CFA. Used with permission.

CFA, Inc. has announced today that they have recently been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council Inc. (NMSDC).

CFA, Inc. is excited to share the news of its recent certification as a MBE by the National Minority Supplier Development Council Inc. (NMSDC).

As a company committed to fostering economic fairness, they feel privileged to partner with the NMSDC, a trailblazing organization that has been at the forefront of advocating for businesses from diverse backgrounds since its establishment in 1972.

NMSDC’s mission is to serve as a growth engine for certified minority businesses and enable their members to advance economic equity by creating connections between their MBE members, other corporations, the public sector, and other MBE’s. 

Founded in 1981, CFA is a Native American-owned company that has made significant contributions in the fields of land surveying, civil engineering and land use planning throughout Northern Nevada and California.

With over four decades of experience, CFA has become one of the leading multi-disciplinary engineering firms in the region. Their recent certification as an MBE further reinforces the commitment to their work and they are excited to explore the opportunities and relationships that this new partnership will bring.

To learn more, visit CFA, Inc.’s website at https://www.cfareno.com/blog/cfa-nmsdc-mbe

