Reno Food Systems hosts ‘Farm Sessions’ concerts

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Rachael McElhiney performing in 2021. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
The Reno Food Systems nonprofit is hosting monthly events called “Farm Sessions.” Every last Thursday of the month – from April through September – will feature local artists, craft drinks and dessert bites.

Scheduled so far is Rachael McElhiney on April 27. Gina Rose is scheduled for May, a silent disco and DJ are in July, and Blunderbust is set for August. 

“Liberty is providing small dessert bites as well as Mike Moberly crafting drinks for the Apt 27th one,” said organizer Jammal Tarkington. “There will be music by several local acoustic artists that will get broadcasted on KWNK community radio.” 

The events start at about 5 p.m. and go until sundown.

“This gathering will be for members and volunteers, which you can become a member by donating $5 at any of the events,” Tarkington said. “We are looking at trying to attract about 50 patrons at each event. We hope you can come out and check it out.”

Reno Food Systems is located on Mayberry Drive at McCarran Boulevard in Reno.

