Veterans Day at the Legislature

Governor, NDVS recognize the late founder of the United Veterans Legislative Council

For the first time in four years because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown two years ago, veterans convened on Wednesday at the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records building not only to be recognized for their service to their country and state but also to honor a fallen comrade who died unexpectedly last year.

Both the Nevada National Guard and Nevada Department of Veterans Services sponsored Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature, which is held in odd years when the assembly and state senate are in session.

“First of all, it is the right thing to do to never forget and always remember those who served or continue to serve,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, adjutant general for Nevada. “You cannot have a great country without your veterans. The history of America begins and continues because of the military. Today is one of those moments in time we step aside and say ‘thank you for your service.’ It brings pride back to those who served and that it meant something.”

Although it was a time for veterans to network and see old friends, the veteran community remembered Anthony “Tony” Yarbrough. Gov. Joe Lombardo, himself a veteran who served in the U.S. Army, Nevada Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, signed a proclamation that was read by Fred Wagar, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Tony Yarbrough’s son Mark and his wife accompanied the governor to a table where he signed the proclamation.

Wagar said Yarbrough served in the U.S. Navy and achieved the rank of chief petty officer before retiring. Wagar said Yarbrough founded the United Veterans Legislative Council to serve his fellow veterans and families. Furthermore, Wagar said Yarbrough ensured veterans and military families had a strong, unified voice in front of the Nevada legislature.

Before signing the proclamation, Lombardo recognized Yarbrough in his opening remarks.

“For those who had the benefit of knowing Tony, he was the founder of the United Veterans Legislative Council or ULVC,” Lombardo said. “This year for the first time in a decade, Tony will not be part of the legislative council.”

Lombardo recognized Army veterans Andy LePeilbet, a Vietnam War veterans, who is leading the ULVC during this legislative session.

The first-term governor also acknowledged March as Women’s History Month and the contributions made by women who were or currently are in the military. He then noted this year is the 50th anniversary when combat operations began to wind down in Vietnam.

State Senator and majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager offered introductory remarks.

Cannizzaro, who is the first female Senate leader in the history of the Legislature, represents a district northwest Las Vegas. She said it was humbling to speak before the veterans and military community, and she said it was important to support veterans.

Yeager, also from Las Vegas, said he comes from a military family. His grandfather served during World War II and received the Purple Heart, his stepfather is a Vietnam War veteran, and a brother recently retired from the Marine Corps as a major.

“We are blessed that in our state Nevada lawmakers have a very strong track record of supporting our veterans and military communities,” he said.

In addition to the presentation, various veterans groups set up tables to distribute information on their programs and the NDVS also recognized Veterans of the Month and Veteran Supporters of the Month.

Recognition

Veteran of the Month, David Arroues, U.S. Navy

Veteran of the Month, George Malone, U.S. Marine Corps

Veteran of the Month, Susan Malone, U.S. Marine Corps

Veteran Supporter of the Month, Jennifer Parlane, volunteer at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks.

Veteran Supporter of the Month, Nancy Grey, volunteer at the Veterans Guest House in Reno.

Veteran Supporter of the Month, Tom Zogorski, volunteer for veteran organization Welcome All Veterans Everywhere in Douglas County.

Veteran Supporter of the Month, Bees4Vets, nonprofit that provides beekeeping training for northern Nevada veterans or first responders diagnosed with PTSD or Traumatic Brain Injury.

Youth Serving Veterans Award, A’Laya Washington, Volunteer for various veterans service organizations, auxiliaries and more.