23.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsCourts & Crime

Commissioners, school trustees vote to settle Incline property tax dispute

By: Kristen Hackbarth

Date:

Washoe County School Trustee and Board Chair Beth Smith. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Washoe County School Trustee and Board Chair Beth Smith. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to settle with the school district in a case that’s been in the courts for nearly two years and put the school district on the hook for $19 million owed to Incline Village property owners. 

Washoe County’s school trustees also on Tuesday approved, without discussion, the settlement. The school district’s attempt to avoid paying a property tax settlement with Incline has finally reached a conclusion: a settlement of $3.8 million

That’s down from $19.5 million before the school district appealed its case last year to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The WCSD will only have to pay back the improperly collected property tax distributions it received, not the interest that has accrued on those funds over the past 20 years as the case has been disputed in court. 

The dispute stems from a county error where Incline Village residents were overcharged property taxes. Those tax dollars were distributed by the county to Incline Village General Improvement District, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the State of Nevada and the school district. 

The residents sued in 2003 for what they called “unconstitutional property tax assessments” and prevailed, winning a $56 million settlement, which includes the original tax dollars plus interest.

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill.
Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill.

WCSD officials were handed a $19.5 million settlement bill, but refused to pay that amount because, the district’s attorney alleged, they weren’t involved in the settlement with the homeowners and said they were refused access to the proceedings. 

They sued the county in 2021

Commissioner Mike Clark asked why the county was settling with the school district before the case was heard in court. Deputy District Attorney Herbert Kaplan said the settlement was a risk management decision.

“In this litigation, the risk involved is that the county could potentially be responsible for all $56 million or 100% of whatever payout there is,” Kaplan said. “This compromise is to provide certainty and finality, and some element of risk aversion.”  

“Is this going to be the end of this? Should we have a party?” asked Clark. 

“Thank you to you, Commissioner Clark, because I know you have been working on this for a large part of your career [as assessor] on this,” Commissioner Alexis Hill said. “This is a great solution, and hopefully the school board will approve it and we can move on and continue to work together as a region. This is very exciting for me.”

Needs assessment completed for opioid response in community

Amber Howell, Washoe County
Amber Howell, Washoe County

Amber Howell with Washoe County’s Human Services Agency provided an update Tuesday to commissioners on a needs assessment recently conducted as a requirement to receive opioid settlement funds from the state. 

By state law, each county must conduct a needs assessment to determine how funds would be spent in order to receive a share of the state’s opioid settlement program.

Howell began her presentation with some background information on the opioid crisis in Washoe County, which in 2021 surpassed methamphetamine as the leading cause of drug-related deaths.

The majority of opioid deaths occurred among people ages 25-45, in a home setting, and often with a bystander present. Only a third of those instances had naloxone administered, Howell said. 

The crisis is affecting children as well, Howell said. Substance use by parents resulted in more than 53% of the child removals from the home. 

Howell said Washoe County does have some strengths when it comes to fighting opioid addiction. She cited, among other things, a compassionate recovery community, increased prevention and education including among law enforcement, an increase in telehealth and changes to the justice system that focus on recovery rather than punishment.

Gaps still exist, however. Specialized programs to screen children who may be more apt to abuse substances in the future, parent education, and treatment data are all lacking in the community, she said.

Howell said the community’s only detox center closed in February.

Recommended priorities from the 102-page report include ensuring funding for opioid use disorder (OUD) services for uninsured and underinsured residents, increasing overdose prevention outreach and education, better support families impacted by substance use, encouraging doctors to use approved OUD medications, and increasing the number of beds available for detox and short-term rehabilitation.

Howell said $1.8 million has already been received from the Johnson & Johnson settlement agreement, but more settlements are still being approved. That funding would be used to support activities developed following any of the priorities identified in the plan. 

Commissioners said they were in support of priorities identified in the report. The next steps will be for Howell and her team to develop a plan for the county based on those priorities. 

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Food banks brace for ‘tsunami’ of food insecurity as SNAP emergency benefits end in March

En Español 0
When a pandemic-era emergency food assistance allotment ends in March, a senior who had been receiving nearly $300 a month in supplemental benefits will instead get about $20.

No surprise: School closures continue due to snow

Education 0
School closures continue in Washoe County, but other organizations are on a delayed start as winter weather begins to let up.

Higher ed faculty push for collective bargaining across NSHE institutions

Education 0
The Nevada Faculty Alliance, which represents higher education faculty, is pushing to gain collective bargaining rights for Nevada System of Higher Education’s professional employees during this year’s legislative session.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC