29.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentMilitary

VA eyes new medical center

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

the Reno VA (Veterans Administration) Medical Center. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
the Reno VA (Veterans Administration) Medical Center. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

Plans for a future veterans’ hospital and medical center in the Reno area are being formulated for the thousands of veterans who live in western Nevada and eastern California.

Glenna Smith, spokesperson for the Reno VA (Veterans Administration) Medical Center, said this year’s fiscal year 2023 budget calls for the VA to begin exploring construction of a new medical center that will be built on a new site. 

The facility at 975 Kirman Ave. first opened on May 21, 1939. The building consisted of a three-story, 17,905 square-foot hospital designed to accommodate 24 patients.

“We don’t have a lot of information,” Smith said. “It’s way too early. This is a 10-year project for us.”

The budget will now authorize the VA to apply existing appropriated funds to the scoping process and to purchase land for a state-of-the-art medical facility.

Smith said a site for a new VA medical center has not been determined. She pointed out the VA is easing into a five-year plan which will be ready in 2026 when the details for the new medical center should be ready and a possible groundbreaking could occur in the same year.

“That’s the prediction,” she said. “The VA will publish opportunities for public involvement as part of the environmental impact statement process and stakeholder outreach, after potential alternatives have been identified.”

Medical services such as dental and eye care, which are located in separate buildings in the Reno area, will be included in the new facility. She said the lack of space at the Kirman Street medical center has necessitated separate locations. 

Furthermore, she said the satellite facilities that serve veterans in Fallon, Gardnerville and Susanville, Calif., will remain to serve Nevadans in rural Nevada. 

The George E. Wahlen Veterans Affairs Medical Center located in Salt Lake City, Utah, handles patients in northeastern Nevada.

The Reno facility has served thousands of veterans for 82 years. The medical center operates with 64 hospital and 60 Community Living Center beds. Other departments with beds include the emergency department, intensive care unit and the inpatient psychiatric unit.  

The Reno VA Medical Center owes its existence to a Greek immigrant. Ioannis Lougaris had a vision for the Reno area to have a veterans hospital so patients didn’t have to travel 225 miles to San Francisco. During the 1920s and 30s, a trip on a two-lane highway over the Sierra Nevada mountain range was an ordeal, especially during the winter months.

Lougaris immigrated from Greece in 1907 and lived in New York, Chicago and then San Francisco. He became a citizen in 1915.  During World War I, Lougaris enlisted in the Army in Oakland, Calif., and was sent to France, where he was wounded on Nov. 10, 1918, the day before an armistice was called between the warring factions.

Once the war ended, he sailed to Newport News, Va., and from there, he boarded the train heading to Letterman Hospital in San Francisco. The train stopped in Sparks and then to Reno, but because of a chance meeting in Sparks with U.S. Sen. Charles Henderson of Nevada, Lougaris decided to stay in the Truckee Meadows.

Lougaris eventually taught himself law and passed the Nevada State Bar exam.  A practicing attorney, he approached a number of senators and congressmen to approve funds for a veterans’ hospital.

The late Harry Reid, who served Nevada in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017, said, “As a National Executive Committeeman from Nevada, he (Lougaris ) made many trips to Washington, D.C., sixteen of them at his own expense, endeavoring to get a Veterans Hospital established in Reno.”

More than 40 years later, the VA hospital was named in 1981 for Lougaris. He died in 1987 at the age of 100.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

DRI: Arsenic contaminating private drinking water wells 

Education 0
A recent study has revealed that more than 49,000 people who rely on private groundwater wells in the drought-stricken Great Basin may be at risk of exposure to unhealthy levels of naturally occurring arsenic in their drinking water. 

Sparks selects new fire chief again

Government 0
The lengthy, and bumpy, road to finding a chief for the Sparks Fire Department may have reached an end this week after officials within the city selected Walt White for the long-vacant role. Sparks City Council members on Monday, Feb. 27 will review White’s contract for approval.

Dickson Commercial Group announces the promotion of Nick Knecht, CCIM to Vice President (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) has promoted industrial broker Nick Knecht, CCIM to vice president.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC