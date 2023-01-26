SUBSCRIBE
Health District: Avoid baked goods from Incline’s Happy Tiers Bakery

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Happy Tiers Bakery products to avoid, according to the Washoe County Health District.
The Washoe County Health District this week announced another local business with products to avoid because the food has not been inspected.

The district “is issuing a Public Health Alert for residents who purchased or consumed baked products from Happy Tiers Bakery located in Incline Village. The bakery products were manufactured and produced without benefit of inspection and sold to residents in the surrounding areas,” officials said.

Products include wedding cakes, cinnamon rolls, cookies and more that were purchased between Oct. 1, 2022 and Jan. 24, 2023.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported, but “the products are considered adulterated because they were produced without benefit of inspection and food safety protocols were not able to be verified. 

“The products were manufactured in an unknown location and the retail facility did not have a permit for the baking or manufacturing of any food products.”

WCHD last week issued a similar warning for kimchi at Yim’s Produce in Sparks.

Source: WCHD

