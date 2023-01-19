SUBSCRIBE
Health officials: Avoid consuming certain kimchi products from Yim’s Produce and Seafood

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Uninspected jars of kimchi
Image courtesy of WCHD.

The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is warning residents to avoid kimchi purchased from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The reason: Products were distributed without being inspected.

The products have manufacture dates between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, and are whole/sliced kimchi in 1/4-gallon, 1/2-gallon and 1-gallon containers.

Food safety protocols were also unable to be verified, and the kimchi products were manufactured in a facility that did not permit this activity.

The kimchi was delivered to various restaurants in Washoe County and sold at the retail store at 1210 Rock Blvd. in Sparks. 

Consumers or retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them. Instead, these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should immediately contact a healthcare provider.

The company initiated a voluntary recall on Jan. 14, 2023. Health officials said, however, they could not verify the recall’s effectiveness. It was determined that the defective product could still be in the hands of retail food establishments throughout Washoe County.

Call 775-328-2434, option #8, or send a question via email to [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE: WCHD

