Employment Director Elisa Cafferata announces resignation 

Elisa Cafferata, director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation from the department this week effective Jan. 2, 2023.

“Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has truly been an honor and a privilege,” she said. “I joined the team at the height of the pandemic, and I have been impressed with the level of service and dedication of the DETR staff every single day.”

Cafferata was appointed as the acting director in August of 2020 and became permanent director in January of 2021.

She touts accomplishments to include tackling a barrage of unemployment claims due to pandemic-based unemployment. That included eliminating a backlog of claims and improving the unemployment system’s websites.

“Despite all the challenges, by and large, the DETR staff got it right,” she said.

At the December Board of Examiners meeting, DETR received approval for $72 million to modernize unemployment insurance projects.

She said DETR has rebuilt the agency and morale has improved.