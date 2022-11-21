Final unaccompanied service of year conducted

The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted on Oct. 27 its final unaccompanied funeral service of the year for seven individuals at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

The first unaccompanied service resumes in January.

The services represented were three each from the U.S. Army and Navy and one from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sharon Serenko, the narrator and a member of the NVC, offered remarks on each veteran and thanked each one several times for their military service to their country.

“We have been given the privilege to render the honors and to remember each of these men interred in this hollow place,” she said.

Serenko said every gravestone at NNVMC tells a story to the thousands of visitors who visit the cemetery during the year. Hannah Little of the Nevada Veterans Coalition plays Taps. Steve Ranson / LVN

Each ceremony also includes a 3-round volley and the playing of Taps. The Patriot Guard Riders paraded the colors from the columbarium wall to the pavilion to begin each service.

Those recognized included the following: Army — Pvt. 2 Matthew Chenevert, Tech 5 Albert Bauder and Cpl. John Stafford. Navy — Edward Rapacki, Lt. Cmdr. Charles Walter and Cmdr. James Gaines. USMC — Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Hise.