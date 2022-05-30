Home > Photo Gallery > PHOTOS: Memorial Day ceremony at veterans cemetery
Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Memorial Day ceremony at veterans cemetery

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil
Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Community members gathered Monday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley to recognize Memorial Day. The annual day of remembrance honors and mourns those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Here are photos from this year’s event.

Related Stories

Memorial Day events: Ways to honor those who served

Military memorial events scheduled for this month

Military service conducted for WWII pilot

Day 70 & 71 – in Flanders Fields

Shrine Unveiled At Elementary School As Students Mark Memorial Day

Harry Reid announces nearly $500,000 for Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial...