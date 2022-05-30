PHOTOS: Memorial Day ceremony at veterans cemetery

Community members gathered Monday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley to recognize Memorial Day. The annual day of remembrance honors and mourns those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Here are photos from this year’s event.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
You must be logged in to post a comment.