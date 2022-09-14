‘Stay indoors’: Health District issues hazardous air quality warning

Reno’s air quality is the worst in the U.S. today because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire west of Reno. Washoe County health officials this morning issued a stage three air quality emergency announcement as wildfire smoke continues to smother the Truckee Meadows.

The stage three, or hazardous, rating is the second time the county health district has issued a similar alert. The first time was last year during the Caldor Fire.

“The Stage 3 Emergency Episode was issued because the PM2.5 AQI is expected to be over 200 for a 24-period of time,” the district announced in a press release.

The smoke today also prompted the University of Nevada, Reno and Washoe County School District to cancel classes. Incline and Gerlach schools remain open.

“Following an early morning assessment of the University of Nevada, Reno campus and area, a decision has been made to cancel in-person classes, Wednesday, Sept. 14,” UNR officials wrote in an email to faculty and staff. “Web classes and essential services will continue. All employees are asked to coordinate and/or seek clarification with their supervisor regarding if their work on campus is essential.

“Please check with your individual unit/department for operational updates. Remote work is approved for employees who do not need to come to campus per their supervisor.”

Health officials said residents should:

Stay indoors and reduce activity

Make sure windows and doors are closed in your home.

Consult your physician for health questions, especially those with heart and lung issues.

Create a clean air room.