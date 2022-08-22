Street racers at it again, more arrests and tickets over the weekend

Despite arrests and tickets, street racers are still tearing up the streets with sideshows and other illegal activity, prompting another multi-agency law enforcement effort.

Officials from Reno and Sparks police departments and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday made two arrests and issued tickets for 41 violations during a seven-hour operation.

City officials said 34 officers and other staff were involved in the one-night effort to curb illegal street racing, including officers, detectives and the WCSO R.A.V.E.N. helicopter unit.

Earlier this month Reno Police’s Michael Browett warned, “Those who choose to continue to engage in these activities will be subject to future enforcement operations.”

The street racers didn’t heed the warning.

Friday’s two arrests were for an outstanding warrant and a DUI. Most of the ticketed violations were for speeding, especially in the areas of McCarran Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. Other tickets were given for registration, insurance and other violations.

One car was towed.