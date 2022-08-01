As promised, police arrest a bunch of people for illegal street racing, sideshows

More than 75 law enforcement officers from Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and the Nevada State Police last week arrested 16 people and issued 129 citations for illegal street racing and sideshows.

About 75 citations were for misdemeanor and traffic offenses, and other citations included “spectating a speed contest” that occurred on Trademark Drive in south Reno.

Seven people were arrested for driving under the influence, four for speed contest offenses, one for felony evading and one person was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.

The arrests and citations came after local law enforcement in late July issued a press release saying they were going to step up enforcement after facing citizen complaints.

“The objective of the operation was to identify citizens engaging in activities related to illegal street racing and aggressively enforce violations that were observed,” said the Reno Police’s Michael Browett. “Those participating in and those spectating at these events are strongly advised to discontinue engaging in these activities.

“Those who choose to continue to engage in these activities will be subject to future enforcement operations.”