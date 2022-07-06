GOP candidates endorse Democrat Lyngar for County Commission

Edwin Lyngar, candidate for Washoe County’s Board of Commissioners, announced today that both Republican challengers for the commission’s District 5 have endorsed him in his bid to unseat Republican incumbent Jeanne Herman.

Richard Molezzo and Wendy Leonard said they endorse Lyngar over Herman.

“There has been an ugly strain of divisiveness at the local level,” Leonard said. “We have so much opportunity in Washoe County, and it’s a shame to see the commission being hijacked by nonstop anger and partisanship. Ed has listened, and he’s displayed a willingness to compromise and look at issues with reason and evidence, rather than partisan vitriol.”

Leonard, at a recent county commission meeting, congratulated Herman after Leonard lost to her in the primary.

Wendy Leonard

“I’d like you to keep in mind that 54.6% of voters voted against you,” she said during public comment. “I’d like you to take that seriously. It is something that speaks very loudly to the fact that many of the public and many of your constituents are not happy with the job you are doing.”

She further chastised Herman for being supported by far-right conspiracy theorists pushing falsehoods about election security.

“Please remove Robert Beadles’ hand from your rectum long enough to stop being puppeteered and to do your job,” she added. “I would like to see Californians who are wealthy, who are doing nothing more than trying to control local politicians be ousted from this area.”

Beadles, from Lodi, Calif., is funding far-right candidates and candidates who allege voter fraud, as well as failed and rescinded recalls of two local politicians.

“We need a new commissioner for District 5, and Ed is responsive to the needs of everyone in Washoe County, regardless of party. He’s going to bring competence back to that seat,” said Molezzo, local attorney and former Republican candidate for District 5.

Lyngar said he was grateful for the support.

“I think people want solutions, rather than nonstop fighting and paralysis,” he said. “I am so honored and humbled by the GOP support I’ve received, and I promise to listen to and honor every member of this community, partisan affiliation be damned.”

Herman did not return an email requesting comment. This story may be updated.

