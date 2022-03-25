Recall of Washoe County commissioner rescinded

A $32,000 recall of Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung has been rescinded. The petition was paid for with a check from a Lodi, California business owned by Robert Beadles, a recent California transplant to Reno who is spreading election fraud and other conspiracies at county commission and school board meetings.

EDITORIAL MEME by Darren Archambault. Darren is a graphic designer, meme artist, musician and political activist. When he is not doing freelance design or music, he is creating political editorial style memes, and co-running Reno/Sparks Mutual Aid.

He also paid for a recall of Washoe School Board Trustee Angela Taylor.

But the petition cancellation was signed today by Washoe County Republicans Cynthia Martinez and Sandra Linares.

Hartung said he was happy to learn the recall, which was promoted on billboards around Reno, ended.

“I am pleased to learn the recall petition has been withdrawn,” he said. “I look forward to continuing working for the people of Washoe County undistracted by this effort. I am proud to serve on the Washoe County Commission, and will continue to do so until the conclusion of my final term through 2024.”

Hartung, at the time the petition was filed, said he was perplexed by the effort.

“I was surprised to learn that three voters, with the help of their Las Vegas lawyers, have signed a notice of intent to circulate a petition to recall my election. The petition doesn’t identify any reason attempting to overturn the will of tens of thousands of voters, nor does any exist,” he said.

The end of the recall effort comes on the heels of this week’s meeting where Commissioner Jeanne Herman’s attempt to upturn voter protections – based upon election misinformation and falsehoods advanced by Beadles and others – failed.