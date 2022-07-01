Community invited to Motown in Midtown Stage for Dancing in the Streets (sponsored)

Beautiful Nails Midtown Reno is bringing the community together with its 3rd Annual Artown event and fundraiser in collaboration with Zion’s Landing and Polo Lounge.

This year the event will also be a part of the Midtown District’s Dancing in the Streets. This all-age event is free, and open to the community.

Event goers can enjoy free ice cream from CONVO Church, henna, specials from local businesses, art, prizes of all types and live music from The Exchange.

The event will feature Wandering Wyld Vendors, Future Kind, Hooked On Henna, the talents of Cooper Bayt, City Artist Ruby Barrientos, Black Wall Street, and more.

The family-friendly event will also have Cosplay for Kindness characters, and Nevada Humane Society who will be selling ducks for the 2022 Duck Races.

There will be a choice raffle for various prizes. Must be present to win.

“We want to invite the community to South Virginia Plaza to safely wander our parking lot.” event organizer Jenes Carter. “In addition to having a great time, people who come to the event will be helping give back while dancing to Motown inspired music.”

The event will benefit local businesses and the Nevada Humane Society. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, a non-profit 501c3 corp

For More information, call to leave a message or text 775-303-1643

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.