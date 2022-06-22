Health District offers COVID-19 vaccine to those between 6 months and 4 years old

The Washoe County Health District is offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 6 months old or older starting Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 1001 East Ninth Street, building B.

Parents may schedule an appointment by calling 775-328-2427. Walk-ins are available if room is available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA recently approved the COVID-19 vaccination for kids 6 months to 4 years old. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved for this age range.

“We would strongly encourage parents to talk with their doctors about the importance of getting their child vaccinated to provide an extra layer of protection from this disease,” said Kevin Dick, district health officer.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. The FDA had its independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee evaluate the vaccines for the under 5 age group. It voted to support the vaccine approvals.

COVID-19 area events and visits for just 5 years and older:

Thursday, June 23, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24, Food Truck Friday, Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, Mexican Consulate Day at Neil Road, 3925 Neil Roadway, Reno, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

SOURCE: WCHD