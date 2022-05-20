Volunteers needed for fire prevention clean-up at Animal Ark

The threat of wildfire has Animal Ark asking for volunteers to come to the sanctuary tomorrow, Saturday, May 21, to help with weed clean-up and fire prevention work. Volunteers can help out between 9 a.m. and 12 noon.

“Every year we face the threat of wildfire and in fact a number of years ago Animal Ark was impacted by fire. As a result, we take this threat very seriously,” Bill Baker, the sanctuary’s executive director, said. “We are hopeful that we will have some volunteers out from the community with their weed eaters to help us.”

Volunteers must be at least 16 years or older to help out. Volunteers should also bring work gloves, sturdy shoes and sun protection.

Drinks and snacks will be provided to those who participate.

Registration is not required, and volunteers can check in at Animal Ark’s entrance.

Animal Ark is located north of Reno on Deerlodge Road, off Red Rock Road. A map is available here.