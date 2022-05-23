They came, they cleaned, they fished (photos and video)

The second annual Trash and Cast on Saturday helped clean up the Truckee River east of Sparks by Mustang Road.

Zachary Roberts, one of the event organizers, said more than 80 people came out to the event, more than double the previous year.

Volunteers were given bags and tools to pick up trash along the river and surrounding area. Roberts said this area of the river often gets overlooked and carries all the trash after it has traveled through the Reno/Sparks area.

With so many volunteers, the work went quickly. Two trailers were filled with trash and the banks of the Truckee were left in immaculate condition.

Trash collected ranged from water bottles and cans all the way up to mattresses. Volunteers from the previous year said they had even removed full-size couches.

After the clean up a fly fishing competition was held and prizes from businesses were awarded. In order to enter the competition, participants had to also help in the clean up.

Roberts said that fly fishing has exploded in popularity over the past few years and while the Truckee River can be a challenging river to fish it’s a great place for anglers.

Roberts said they are looking to expand the program in the future.