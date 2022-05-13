Donor Network West teams up with local businesses for organ donation fundraising event May 19 (sponsored)

Donor Network West invites northern Nevadans to the National Bowling Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 for ‘Spare a Life,’ a family-friendly fundraising event with bowling, food, prizes and fun that supports a great cause. The inaugural ‘Spare a Life’ event will fund education, outreach and research efforts for organ donation. Plus, attendees can participate in a strike contest for a chance to win a $10K grand prize, sponsored by the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, if they bowl 10 strikes in a row.

There are more than 600 Nevadans awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. Thomas Graham, a local kidney and pancreas recipient, was once one of many Nevadans on the organ transplant list. Thomas will share his story at the inaugural fundraiser about how organ donation provided him a second chance at life. He now continues his passion for exploring the outdoors in his off-road vehicle and caring for his three dogs with his wife, Cathy.

Together, with the support of local businesses like Dolan Auto Group, Renown Health, Dickson Commercial Group, Plumas Bank, KPS3 and Carson Tahoe Health, and the grand prize sponsor, Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Donor Network West will further efforts to save and heal more lives like Graham’s through donation.

Dolan Auto Group is the title sponsor of the event and as a single lung transplant recipient, Tom Dolan, owner and founder of Dolan Auto Group has often shared, “I’m alive because of an organ donor.”

The event is open to bowlers of all skill levels and people can sign up for a team or as an individual at SpareALifeNV.org – registration closes at noon Monday, May 16. Bowler tickets are $60 and spectator tickets are $30. All proceeds will directly benefit Donor Network West’s efforts to raise awareness about organ donation and inspire the community in northern Nevada to register as organ donors.

As the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) in northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West welcomes organ donor advocates, businesses, families and bowling enthusiasts to join in the cause to save and heal lives. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as an organ donor, visit the Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.

