Reno Arch turned blue and green for National Donate Life Month (sponsored)

Donor Network West encourages Nevadans to register to become organ donors throughout April

Nearly 600 Nevadans are on the organ transplant waiting list. In recognition of those who have received lifesaving transplants and in honor of both living and deceased donors, Donor Network West lights the Reno Arch blue and green every April during Donate Life Month. The Arch turned blue and green Friday, April 1, during a special ceremony and will stay blue and green the entire month.

Kicking off this special month, the lighting ceremony included Dan Palmer, liver transplant recipient; organ donation provided him a second chance at life and he now continues his passion for music. Also featured in the ceremony was Dawn Tindal, whose 38-year-old son, Alex Anderson, died in May 2020 and saved four lives through organ donation. In honor of his legacy, she educates others about organ donation.

“Each April, we light the Reno Arch blue and green to raise awareness of the importance of organ and tissue donation and to honor the heroic donors who have saved and healed lives,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “Donor Network West encourages all Nevada residents to consider registering to become an organ donor. Together we can end the wait for the nearly 600 Nevadans waiting for an organ transplant.”

As the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) in northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West encourages Nevadans to register as organ donors year-round. It has partnered with City of Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve and other community leaders to develop the Northern Nevada Advisory Council, which she co-chairs as an advocate for organ donation and education.

“I am only here today because my sister donated her kidney to me,” Mayor Hillary Schieve, City of Reno, said. “I’m so proud to call my fellow organ recipients and donor families part of my family as we help educate others about how important organ donation is.”

One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal as many as 75 lives. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as a donor, visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.

