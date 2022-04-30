Northern Nevada’s organ donors remembered at candle lighting ceremony (sponsored)

Donor Network West, the federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization (OPO) for northern Nevada and northern California, and Renown Health Spiritual Care hosted a candle lighting ceremony in remembrance of organ donors in front of the LOVE sculpture at Renown Regional Medical Center. To close out National Donate Life Month, the ceremony included a moment of silence, a poem-reading and the chance for attendees to write notes of gratitude to honor organ donors.

Thomas Graham, a local kidney and transplant recipient; spoke at the ceremony about how organ donation provided him a second chance at life. He now continues his passion for exploring the outdoors in his off-road vehicle and caring for his three dogs with his wife, Cathy.

“My blessings are many,” Graham said. “I’ve adopted the attitude since receiving my transplants that there’s no other way to honor my two donors than by taking good care of myself and encouraging others to register to become organ donors.”

One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal as many as 75 lives.

“Each April during National Donate Life Month, we honor organ donors who have helped save lives through the gift of organ donation,” Matt Graves, Vice President of Tissue Operations, Donor Network West, said. “We also take this time to celebrate the lives of organ recipients within our community who have been saved through organ donation.”

Donor Network West encourages Nevadans to register as organ donors year-round. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as an organ donor, visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.