Celebrate Older Americans Month ‘The Reno Way’ throughout May (sponsored)

Throughout the month of May, City of Reno will celebrate seniors in honor of Older Americans Month with social events, physical activities, arts, entertainment and more. Events are organized by the City of Reno’s Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC), a committee that serves and advises directly to City Council, advocates for issues facing seniors, works to improve the lives of seniors in the surrounding Reno community, and is tasked with promoting senior events and activities.

“This year’s theme of Older Americans Month is ‘Age My Way’ focusing on how seniors can live independently in the Reno community, while still remaining involved, meeting new people and staying active,” said Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. “We are excited to plan another year of events specifically for the senior citizens of our community to celebrate, share resources and connect with other Seniors.”

Seniors, ages 60 and older, are encouraged to attend events happening across the city all month long.

Events include:

Senior Artists Exhibit and Show: Monday, April 25 through Friday, June 3 at McKinley Arts and Culture Center. Throughout the month, visit the McKinley Arts and Culture Center to see a display of art made by local Reno seniors. Some of the contributing artists will be present on May 10th for an exhibition and celebration or their art on display.

Info Fair: Tuesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Washoe County Senior Center. Seniors will have the opportunity to get information about services and programs with over 60 different organizations, groups and businesses in attendance. Lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A $2 donation is requested, but no senior will be turned away.

Learn to Play Pickleball: May 3 and 12 from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. at The Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center. This is a free event sponsored by Reno Parks and Rec Health and Wellness division. Registration is required by calling 775–334-2262.

Sit & Fit: May 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Dick Taylor Memorial Park. Hosted by Reno Parks and Rec Health and Wellness division, Sit & Fit is a free event for seniors to socialize and get active with light physical activities

Senior Lunch-In at the Golf Course: Monday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sierra Sage Golf Course. In honor of Older Americans Month, Council Member Bonnie Weber will be hosting a lunch-in at the Sierra Golf Course. Join her for a delicious lunch, fun activities, and opportunities to learn more about senior services in our community. RSVP online here or by calling Noemi Gomez Martinez 775-399-2156. (Max 40 people)

Seniors Out for a Walk: May 10, 17, 24, 31 at 10 a.m. starting at the Reno City Plaza. Hosted by the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee and Reno Parks and Rec Health and Wellness, seniors will meet at the Believe sign downtown, for a stroll along the banks of the Truckee River while meeting new friends and getting in exercise.

Elder Art Engagement Day: Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at McKinley Arts and Culture Center. SCAC and Sierra Arts Foundation have teamed for a free event for seniors to participate in art activities such as assemblage (3D art) and card making. Spots are limited, so pre-registration is required by calling Sierra Arts at 775-329-2787.

Stuff a Bus For Seniors: Thursday, May 19 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Target at Legends Mall. All day on Thursday May 19, a donation drive will be held, with all donations going to local seniors in need. Accepted donations include toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletry items, cleaning supplies, new socks, soap, laundry items, etc. Stuff the bus with donations, located near Target at the Legends Mall in Sparks. This event is a joint effort between the three senior citizen advisory groups, Washoe County Human Services Agency-Senior Division, RTCWashoe and KOLO-TV.

Senior Day at the Reno Aces: Sunday, May 22 at 12:45 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field. Support the local team and catch the Reno Aces game during Senior Day. Apply for a Reno Parks and Rec scholarship and if awarded, receive a free or discounted ticket to the game, a food voucher and souvenir Aces cap.

Italian Ice Cream Social: Wednesday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at Neil Road Rec Center and Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Teglia’s Paradise Park. Come socialize and enjoy Italian-style ice cream social. This event is free to attend with servings up to 200 per location. Events are hosted by Vice Mayor/Councilwoman Neoma Jardon.

Sock Hop & Ice Cream Social: Thursday, May 26 from 2 – 5 p.m. at Washoe County Senior Center. SCAC and the Sanford Center for Aging will transport you back in time to the 50s with a sock hop themed ice cream social. Seniors can get dressed up, gather with friends and meet new people, while mingling over refreshments, desserts and 50s dance music.

“The seniors in our community are a significant part of what makes this place we call home so special,” says Councilwoman Neoma Jardon. “Older Americans Month is an opportunity to honor them, to provide resources and information, and to have a little fun.”

More details about upcoming events or registration can be found by visiting the website: Reno.gov/Seniors. You can also visit washoecounty.gov/seniorsrv to learn more about available programs and resources for seniors provided by Washoe County Human Services Agency, Senior Services Division.

Learn more about how SCAC engages our local seniors by tuning in to its weekly radio program called We Are Community. The show airs weekly on Thursdays from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on 1060-AM (KFOY).

About Senior Citizen Advisory Committee

Advising, advocating, promoting, improving the lives of Reno seniors through communication and engagement.

