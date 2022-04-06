2022 Great Basin Food Co-op seedling sale (sponsored)

Northern Nevada raised and ready transplants for your garden!

Join the Great Basin Community Food Cooperative for the 2022 seedling sale on Saturday May 21, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 240 Court St. Reno, NV 89501. There are five new farmers joining the sale this year with nearly a dozen seasoned farmers from Northern Nevada supplying transplants ready for our high desert climate.

The seedling sale pre-order website opened on April 1, 2022. You can buy from the farmers’ available inventory and then pick up at the actual event on Saturday May 21. You can also bring cash and shop from each producer’s booth throughout the entire event. All seedlings not committed to pre-orders will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit our 2022 seedling sale pre-order Shopify website here: https://gbcfc-seedling-sale.myshopify.com/

All pre-ordered seedlings will be picked up directly from the farmer you ordered from between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday May 21, 2022. You must have your receipt either printed or on your phone in order to pick up your plants.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.