Farmers’ market coupons available for low-income seniors

Eligible low-income seniors can sign up for and receive free Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon books Friday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 10. Coupon books are available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one per person. Individuals can check availability by calling the Neil Road Recreation Facility at 775-689-8484, or by visiting the facility in person either day.

Each booklet includes $36 in coupons redeemable at area farmers’ markets for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey. Eligible seniors can use the coupons through Sept. 30, 2020.

To qualify, seniors must meet income criteria established by the Federal government. Eligible seniors must be a Nevada resident, 60 years or older, and must not make more than $21,590 annually or $1,800 monthly for a single-family household. For a two-person household, they must not make over $29,101 annually or $2,426 monthly.



For questions about coupon book distribution areas outside of Reno, call Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Food & Nutrition Division at 775-353-3758.