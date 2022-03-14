Home > News > Politics > More challengers sign on to battle for Herman’s county commission seat
Politics

More challengers sign on to battle for Herman’s county commission seat

By ThisIsReno
Ed Lyngar, democrat, files for Washoe County Board of Commissioners district 5 March 14, 2022. Image courtesy of Ed Lyngar.

Two more candidates have signed up to challenge incumbent County Commissioner Jeanne Herman for the district 5 seat on the Washoe Board of County Commissioners.

Krysta Bea Jackson, owner of Sugar Love Chocolates, filed last week as a nonpartisan. Today, former Reno Gazette Journal (RGJ) Columnist and military veteran, Edwin Lyngar, filed to enter the race as a Democrat.

Both followed the recent announcement by Republican Wendy Leonard to challenge Herman. Leonard and Lyngar mentioned Herman’s recent so-called voter integrity proposal that has been debunked as impractical and unlawful.

Lyngar said in an emailed statement, “the unnecessary and extreme proposal was condemned across Washoe County by local political leaders, news organizations and voting rights groups. When politicians are willing to lie to their own base to generate hate and discontent in our community, they have disgraced their oath of office and should be removed. 

“My opponent is either lying or does not know fact from fiction. In either case, she is not suitable to hold office,” he added.

