Nevada Donor Network to honor fallen Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May on National Donor Day (sponsored)

By The Ferraro Group
Trooper Micah May. Image courtesy of Nevada State Police. Used with permission.

Nevada Donor Network hosting a donor registration drive

On February 14, National Donor Day, Nevada Donor Network (NDN), the Nevada State Police and several partnering Nevada police agencies honor donor hero Trooper Micah May by hosting a statewide donor registration drive. May, who died in the line of duty, saved the lives of three people through the gift of organ donation. NDN is encouraging all Nevadans to celebrate this day and Trooper May’s legacy by becoming a registered organ, eye and tissue donor during the donor registration drive. 

Celebrated each Valentine’s Day, National Donor Day is dedicated to commemorating the generosity of donor heroes who have saved and healed lives through donation. The day also serves as a reminder that currently 106,604 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving transplant with 597 of those being Nevadans. 

During the drive, happening in both Las Vegas and Reno, NDN staff will be on hand to provide education on the registration process as well as donuts, prize giveaways and more.

WHAT: National Donor Day Registration Drive Honoring fallen Trooper Micah May
WHO: Representatives from Nevada Donor Network, Nevada State Police and other Nevada first responding agencies
WHERE: DoughBoys Donuts, 57 Damonte Ranch Parkway #101, Reno, NV 89521
WHEN: 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022

Other ways to get involved with National Donor Day:

  • By visiting www.nvdonor.org/dpsnhp and registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor 
  • Checking ‘YES’ to the organ donation question at a local Nevada DMV office.  

To learn more about Nevada Donor Network, please visit https://www.nvdonor.org.

