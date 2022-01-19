Commissioners approve funds to remove racist language from property records

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill on Tuesday during the Board of County Commissioners meeting said she plans to work with the County Recorder’s office to find an easier way for property owners to remove racist language from their property records.

The effort would need to be taken before the state’s legislature in 2023, she said, as fee requirements for recording such changes are set by state lawmakers.

“I’d like to see how we can make a change during the legislative session,” Hill said. “I know this is a real problem in these older neighborhoods. This language is actually attached to my home as well, so I’m hoping people will take advantage of removing this language and not having to pay fees to do so.”

Commissioners approved a $1,000 distribution from Hill’s discretionary fund to offset the cost of updating the property records for 23 homeowners. The cost to update the records is $43 each.

Following approval of the distribution, Commissioner Kitty Jung said she’d like to support homeowners in the effort as well. She requested a future agenda item to also distribute $1,000 from her discretionary fund for the same purpose.