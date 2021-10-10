Fall is for the dogs at Barktoberfest (photos)

Barktoberfest on Saturday brought dogs and their owners to the Summit Mall for some fall fun. Attendees sampled drinks from local brewers and distillers, listened to upbeat Polka music and participated in a 5K and 1-mile fun run.
The dog-themed event benefitted SPCA of Northern Nevada, so it also featured booths with dog groomers, pet stores and even a photo fall themed photo booth. Some dogs participated in a costume contest.
Dog all a shapes and sizes were at the event, and even two kittens. A few dogs had small barking matches or scuffles, but the outdoor event allowed for plenty of space for all breeds.
Most dogs though made quick friends and their owners chatted or enjoyed food and drink.
