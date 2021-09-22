At least 150 Afghan refugees will be resettled in Nevada

by Michael Lyle, Nevada Current

The U.S. Department of State is projecting that 150 Afghan refugees will be resettled in Nevada as part of the new program Afghan Placement and Assistance.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, which offers immigrants and refugees services, and the Governor’s Office for New Americans announced Tuesday 50 individuals are expected to be placed in Southern Nevada and 100 in Northern Nevada.

The state is still waiting for final confirmation on how many Afghan refugees and those with special immigrant visas will ultimately be resettled in the state.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, Nevada is and will continue to be a welcoming state for all,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “I am proud of our long-standing tradition of resettling refugees and other eligible populations fleeing from persecution fearing for theirs and their families’ lives and safety, and we stand ready to support the resettlement efforts in our state and the Afghan families seeking refuge in Nevada.”

The United States brought the 20-year war in Afghanistan to an end Aug. 30.

Former President Donald Trump had previously negotiated with Taliban leaders to have troops withdrawn by 2021, which was carried out by President Joe Biden.

The final month saw an escalation of violence, which led to the deaths of 13 U.S. troops, and searing images of thousands of Afghan people crowding the airport seeking to escape.

Last week, the Biden administration began notifying states how many Afghan refugees from the first group of 37,000 are expected to be resettled. The administration requested additional funding to resettle 65,000 by the end of September and another 95,000 by September 2022.

Tuesday’s announcement didn’t indicate when the refugees would arrive.

Catholic Charities, which serves as the Office of Refugee Resettlement for the state, along with ECDC African Community Center in Las Vegas and the Northern Nevada International Center in Reno will facilitate the resettlement process.

“As the State Refugee Office, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will continue to welcome and help resettle refugees in Nevada,” said Deacon Thomas A. Roberts, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. “This includes refugees and special immigrant visa holders (SIVs). It’s worth noting there are differences on the services and benefits available to this regular group of individuals who receive service from Catholic Charities, and the current group of Afghan evacuees who are fleeing from their country in light of the recent world events.”

