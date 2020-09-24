fbpx
Home > Featured > Global Expo recruiting for performers, ambassadors
Featured

Global Expo recruiting for performers, ambassadors

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno

The Northern Nevada International Center has been tapped to recruit youth ambassadors and cultural performers for the Global Expo 2020 in Dubai. The expo, scheduled for October 2021 through March 2022 is the first time the World’s Fair will be hosted in the Middle East.

Cultural performers will spend a week in Dubai performing for the USA Pavilion, themed “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Future – American Freedom of Expression via the Arts.”

Youth Ambassadors would be committed longer, working three to six months as greeters and hosts in the USA Pavilion.

Both performers and ambassadors would receive travel, lodging, food and wage provided by Global Ties U.S., the national partner agency.

Global Ties estimates 27,000 daily visitors to the pavilion, with Expo attendees visiting from United Arab Emirates, elsewhere in the Middle East and South Asia, Western Europe, Russia, and East Asia.

Applications for each role are being accepted online only, but NNIC is available to answer questions. Visit https://www.globaltiesus.org/events/expo-2020-dubai to apply, or contact Mr. Darren Barnes at the Northern Nevada International Center at [email protected] or by phone at 775-784-7515.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

VIDEO: Kyrgyz journalists visit Reno

Community Leaders Respond to Executive Action on Immigration,...

PHOTOS: Rally for the Refugees Benefits Four Charities

PODCAST: Reno Welcomes International Refugees

Public defender hosts judges from around the world

Tony Rucci to speak at honorary consuls dinner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend