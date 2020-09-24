Global Expo recruiting for performers, ambassadors

The Northern Nevada International Center has been tapped to recruit youth ambassadors and cultural performers for the Global Expo 2020 in Dubai. The expo, scheduled for October 2021 through March 2022 is the first time the World’s Fair will be hosted in the Middle East.

Cultural performers will spend a week in Dubai performing for the USA Pavilion, themed “Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Future – American Freedom of Expression via the Arts.”

Youth Ambassadors would be committed longer, working three to six months as greeters and hosts in the USA Pavilion.

Both performers and ambassadors would receive travel, lodging, food and wage provided by Global Ties U.S., the national partner agency.

Global Ties estimates 27,000 daily visitors to the pavilion, with Expo attendees visiting from United Arab Emirates, elsewhere in the Middle East and South Asia, Western Europe, Russia, and East Asia.

Applications for each role are being accepted online only, but NNIC is available to answer questions. Visit https://www.globaltiesus.org/events/expo-2020-dubai to apply, or contact Mr. Darren Barnes at the Northern Nevada International Center at [email protected] or by phone at 775-784-7515.