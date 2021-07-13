fbpx
News

Washoe County to conduct mosquito abatement by helicopter on Thursday

By Carla O'Day
Mosquito abatement helicopter. Image: WCHD
The Washoe County Health District’s Vector Borne Disease Program has scheduled aerial larvicide applications July 15 throughout the region.

Approximately 800 acres in the North Valleys, Swan Lake, South Meadows, Double Diamond, Damonte Ranch and Washoe Valley areas will be targeted.

Aerial larviciding is done in areas with dense mosquito larvae in the water and in wetlands adjacent to public access to hinder the ability of bugs to grow into full-sized, biting adults. The main way West Nile virus is transmitted to humans is through mosquitoes.

According to Washoe County, aerial larviciding is environmentally friendly and involves dropping non-liquid granular products with the goal of maintaining safe recreational environments for the public. It has no effects on humans or pets if they’re in the area at time of application.

For more information on the chemicals used, visit
https://www.washoecounty.us/health/files/ehs/vector/ControlProducts.pdf

