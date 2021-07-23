fbpx
Home > News > Environment > Governor declares state of emergency in Douglas County because of the Tamarack Fire
Environment

Governor declares state of emergency in Douglas County because of the Tamarack Fire

By ThisIsReno
Burned vehicle from the Tamarack Fire. Image by Ty O'Neil for This Is Reno, July 17, 2021.
Governor Steve Sisolak todaydeclared a state of emergency in DouglasCountyin response to theongoingTamarack Fire.The declaration ensures government resourcesare available to assist as needed during the emergency.

“On behalf of the state of Nevada, I would like to thank all of our brave first responders, localgovernmentagencies,and nonprofit entities who continue to go above and beyond to assist our community duringthese trying times,”Sisolak said.“Now, more than everwe muststand unitedand use allouravailable resources to combat thisgrowing threatin order tohelpour fellow Nevadansreceivetheaidthey need.”

Douglas County yesterday issued a resolution declaring a local emergency due to the Tamarack Wildfire. The fire has burned more than 50,000 acres in Nevada and California, destroyed multiple structures and is threatening more than 2,700 homes in Douglas County.  

