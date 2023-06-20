39.2 F
DeSantis headlines 8th annual Basque Fry

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, speaks to 2,500 people at Saturday’s annual Basque Fry. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group.
Florida governor says he’s the presidential candidate ‘who can get it done’

With the jagged, snowcapped peaks of the Sierra Nevada rising behind him, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Saturday before an estimated crowd of 2,500 people at this year’s Basque Fry by extolling his statehood accomplishments for the past four years and what he would propose if elected president.

DeSantis’ appearance was two years in the making since he was scheduled to speak alongside Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas at the 2021 Basque Fry at Corley Ranch south of Gardnerville. A devastating hurricane battered Florida in August of that year, and DeSantis remained in the state to deal with Ida’s aftermath.

During his remarks that lasted almost 45 minutes, DeSantis painted a picture of his accomplishments as governor of the third most populated state behind California and Texas. He avoided making any direct comparisons with former President Donald Trump, although he did take the occasional subtle dig of how he can accomplish his governmental tasks.

DeSantis, who attended  the Reno Rodeo Friday night with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, used the opportunity to meet Northern Nevadans who are undecided on a presidential candidate next year.

Both Laxalt, who began the Basque Fry in 2015, and DeSantis have a friendship extending almost 20 years. They attended Naval Justice School together to learn more about the principles of military law, and they headed off in their respective assignments as Navy JAG (judge advocate general) officers. 

DeSantis opened his stump speech with a dig at California, which the crowd relished. Living in Florida when he was younger, DeSantis didn’t see many motorists with California license plates. That analogy morphed into more of a political overtone with DeSantis playing a game of opposites.

“In Florida, we choose education over indoctrination, law and order over rioting and disorder,” he said, stressing the need to protect people’s rights and their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. “In short, we chose freedom over Fauci-ism.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired in December as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was the nation’s voice for the pandemic for more than two years. 

Shifting topics, DeSantis said a person serves as a governor or president, the buck stops with them, yet he doesn’t see that occurring with the current Biden Administration. As a first-term governor, he said his administration fought Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bureaucrats, the media and the political left.

“Leadership is about producing results,” he said of his record in Florida, which has a $1.2 trillion economy, making it the 13th largest in the world. DeSantis, though, took exception with the Disney Corporation, which drew more applause from the crowd.

“I don’t want to be joined at the hip with a company that is exporting the sexualization of minors,” DeSantis pointed out.

The Florida native said he’s standing up for what many Republicans want.

DeSantis said what he accomplished in Florida can be replicated as president, and he demonstrated that train of thought from his first term. In 2018, he won by 32,000 votes and last year he soundly defeated former congressman and Florida governor Charlie Crist by 1.5 million votes. DeSantis handily won Miami-Dade County, a feat many Republicans have been unable to perform in the blue-leaning area of southeastern Florida.

“That was the biggest landslide in Florida history,” DeSantis touted.

Past elections were on his mind as he alluded to the last three elections when the Republicans lost the House of Representatives in 2018 and the presidency two years later. The Democrats retained the Senate in 2022, but the House shifted for the Republicans. 

For the first five months, DeSantis said he has been busy. He signed a bill in May that prohibits Chinese nationals from buying land.

DeSantis rattled off more accomplishment, such as expanding Second Amendment rights, authorizing the death penalty for pedophiles, ousting a liberal prosecutor from his office and combatting illegal immigration. The governor spent more time on how he curbed illegal immigration that’s occurring from refugees fleeing their countries by boats and banning sanctuary cities.

“As a leader, the way for me is to figure out a way to get the job done,” he said.

DeSantis hit on another topic that brought more applause and cheering when he said school systems must stop indoctrinating students, and parents have a right to know what curriculum is being taught in the schools.

More than one year ago, DeSantis signed legislation to ban Critical Race Theory. Instead, he said there should be more emphasis on students studying the U.S. Constitution and what it means to be an American.

“We can’t let the country slip into a dumpster fire or wokeness,” he said.

DeSantis said he would like to see the president have a line-item authority to veto specific aspects of a bill but not all of it. Both former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush advocated for line item veto. DeSantis calls it fiscal responsibility.

“If you do that, you will have less inflation,” he added.

On day one of a DeSantis Administration, he said all “woke” would be ripped out, and the government would concentrate on mission accomplishments. DeSantis also took aim at what he called faceless bureaucrats, a “fourth branch of government,” who enforce laws.

If elected president, DeSantis said he will would be fiscally conservative, continue to build the border wall between the United States and Mexico, hold Mexico accountable and also hold drug cartels accountable for fentanyl coming into the United States.

“2024 — time for excuses is over. Either you get it done or don’t,” he said.

DeSantis wrapped up his time behind a waist-high metal barrier by walking the line with throngs of people pressed on the other side and autographing anything from programs to hats to t-shirts.

Laxalt, who chaired Trump’s presidential campaign in Nevada in 2020, said DeSantis is someone who stood up by himself during COVID. 

“He has the mentality, the tenacity, the fight, the drive to go on the offense and actually take back our country,” Laxalt predicted.

Laxalt said he considers his Navy pal as a conservative warrior for all conservative Nevadans.

Susan Ruch, chair of the Carson City Republicans, liked his speech.

“I thought the speech was wonderful,” she said after the Basque Fry. “He has a lot of great talking points.”

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

