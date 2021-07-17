PHOTOS: Tamarack Fire grows to 6,600 acres

Photos by Ty O’Neil
The Tamarack fire burning six miles south of Markleeville, California, grew to 6,600 acres overnight according to the Carson Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is burning northward toward Highway 89 and moving toward the Carson River.
Officials say they have no containment on the blaze which is moving aggressively. They’ve listed the cause of the fire as lightning on July 4.
Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and its campground area, Shay Creek, Markleevillage, Carson River Resort, Poor Boy Road area, Wolf Creek Campground and East Fork Resort are all under evacuation orders. The Alpine County Sheriff said an evacuation center has been set up at Early Learning Center at 100 Foothill Road near Markleeville.
Highways 89 and 4 are closed in the area of the fire and closures may affect some portions of Highway 88 as well.
Local fire agencies have sent structure fire protection engines to work in the area surrounding Markleeville. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reports three structures have been lost, but no injuries have been reported. Some parts of the area have lost power as well.
The USFS said it has called in aviation resources and a local hotshot crew to work on containment.
Smoke and light ash fall may be prevalent in the Carson Valley and surrounding areas.
The Death Ride cycling event scheduled for July 17 has been canceled.
For more information on the fire visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7674/.
