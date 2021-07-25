Dixie Fire: “The most dangerous wildfire I’ve ever seen” (photos)

Photos by Ty O’Neil

QUINCY, Calif. — This Is Reno photographer Ty O’Neil called the Dixie Fire the most dangerous fire he’s ever seen. The wildfire is California’s largest. It has destroyed at least 16 structures and his threatening more than 10,000 homes and buildings.

CalFire officials reported Sunday morning the fire, now in its 12th day, is only 21% contained. It crossed both Highway 89 and Highway 70 Saturday.

Nearly 200,000 acres have burned in Plumas and Butte counties northwest of Reno. Smoke from area wildfires prompted Washoe County health officials to issue a stage 2 air quality alert, which officials said means air quality is reaching very unhealthy to hazardous levels.