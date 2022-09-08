Smoke incoming: Unhealthy to hazardous air quality expected

Air quality experts at the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection are forecasting “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” levels of wildfire smoke in northern Nevada’s skies Thursday afternoon.

The smoke is blowing in from the Mosquito Fire, a nearly 6,900-acre wildfire burning just east of Foresthill in northern California.

At “very unhealthy” levels the risk of health effects from poor air is increased for everyone. At the “hazardous” level, everyone is likely to be affected.

At either level people in sensitive groups, such as those with asthma, should avoid all physical activity outdoors and move indoors until the air quality improves. Everyone else should avoid heavy exertion outdoors, or avoid outdoor activities altogether. Windows should remain closed to keep smoke levels low indoors.

Other tips provided by NDEP include closing windows and vents in cars, using an N95 mask outdoors, and try to keep indoor air pollution – such as vacuuming, grilling or using aerosol sprays – to a minimum.

NDEP officials advise Truckee Meadows residents to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) at airnow.gov for up-to-date conditions.