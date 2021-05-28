RSCVA to form subcommittee to focus on downtown Reno

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority board on Thursday authorized the creation of a subcommittee that would advise it on various issues pertaining to downtown facilities.

RSCVA-owned facilities in the downtown area are the Reno Events Center and National Bowling Stadium, both on North Center Street.

The Downtown Facilities Committee would be subject to Nevada’s open meeting laws and would be made up of some RSCVA board members and some downtown Reno stakeholders.

Mayor Hillary Schieve, chairwoman of the RSCVA board, said she thinks the advisory board would be a great way to collaborate with those downtown.

“You have a lot of people who are business owners and also casino owners who are not on our board, but have expressed having somewhat of a voice or coming to the board with some feedback, ideas and opinions,” Schieve said.

RSCVA general counsel Ben Kennedy said the new subcommittee would be appointed by Schieve because she chairs the board. Schieve told fellow board members to contact her if they’re interested in participating.