Western Turf and Hardscapes is hiring drivers (sponsored)

Western Turf & Hardscapes, a locally-owned and operated sod, paver and rock company, is hiring drivers who want to get behind the wheel for work. The fourth-generation family-owned business is inviting interested and qualified applicants to participate in a paid ride along.

“Our drivers are an extremely important part of our business,” said Jason Perry, vice president of Western Turf & Hardscapes. “Because they are a part of our company family, we want them to see that this isn’t just a job, it’s a great way to make a living working for a company that’s been a part of the community since 1978.”

The company keeps all runs local, offers health and retirement benefits, plenty of work and will train trucking school students for positions.

Interested applicants, can call (775) 356-8873 for more information.

